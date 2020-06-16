Open Doors initiative unlocks jobs market for marginalised groups

More than 127 people got full-time jobs in 2019 thanks to an organisation that helps people from marginalised backgrounds get work.

A total of nine people also set up their own business, and 49 others secured a paid placement with a company for at least six months.

In total, there were 2,304 people who were helped by the Open Doors Initiative.

Launched in Autumn 2018, it has set out to help the employment prospects of groups of people where unemployment rates are higher than average.

These include migrants, people with disabilities and unemployed youth “facing barriers such as education”.

Initially 14 companies and organisations got involved and now there are 45, as well as a further 24 supporting partners.

The organisations involved include state bodies like the Department of Justice, employers and business bodies Ibec and Chambers Ireland, and the Irish Congress of Trade Unions.

CEO of the Open Doors Initiative, Jeanne McDonagh, said: “We set up the Open Doors Initiative because so many groups of people in Irish society had missed out on employment opportunities.

“And now in the post-Covid-19 Ireland we need to ensure they do not get left behind again.

“Successive studies have shown that marginalized groups are particularly vulnerable during an economic crisis and face much greater challenges in securing employment.”

She said the organisation is calling on employers and the State to ensure marginalized groups are helped get work in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

“We are calling on all employers, the State and NGOs to work in a strategic and targeted way in collaboration and to devise new measures to help these people on pathways to employment,” she said.

“The current crisis will require new thinking in terms of how we support these vulnerable groups in their training and employment needs.

“The programmes of our member companies and organisations show how successful such measures can be.

“The untapped talent pools and potential target markets are being opened up by our participating organisations.”

Open Doors Initiative chairperson and Diageo Ireland MD, Oliver Loomes, said: “

“We know employment matters and that marginalised people struggle to access the workplace.

“They face barriers that others in society do not perceive and need supports to get on an equal footing in employment.”