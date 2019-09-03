Opel Ireland liaising with gardaí in wake of carpark inferno

Opel Ireland said it is liaising with the gardaí in Cork who are still investigating the devastating multi-storey carpark inferno in Douglas at the weekend.

The car company said it has offered the investigation team every assistance required as the probe focuses on whether an Opel Zafira was the cause of the intense fire at the Douglas Village shopping centre carpark on Saturday night.

The massive blaze destroyed at least 60 cars, will lead to the demolition of part of the carpark, and has forced the closure of the shopping centre for at least a week.

Hundreds of retail workers face an anxious wait for a reopening date.

Gardaí, who conducted a forensic examination of the scene on Sunday morning, are satisfied that the blaze started accidentally in a people carrier which was parked on level one of the car park, before spreading rapidly to adjoining vehicles.

But they have yet to publicly confirm the exact model and year of registration of the car involved.

A spokesperson for Opel Ireland said they understand from garda sources that the investigation is still ongoing.

“Until we know more we cannot comment at this early stage. This is a very upsetting time for all involved. We will provide additional updates as soon as possible,” it said in a statement.

Opel has recalled over 235,000 Opel Zafiras in three separate recalls since 2015 amid fire safety concerns.

Meanwhile, a crane has arrived at the carpark this morning ahead of the start tomorrow of a large operation to remove up to 200 cars still trapped inside the fire-ravaged carpark. That operation could take up to a week.

Demolition of the carpark is due to start next week. The shopping centre will remain closed while the work is carried out.