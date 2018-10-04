Only psychiatrist in Medical Corps has not been replaced

By Sean O’Riordan

The Department of Defence has not replaced the only psychiatrist working in the Defence Forces Medical Corps since he left the job earlier this year, leaving a void in treatment for soldiers and sailors who are suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Some Naval Service personnel have suffered after coming across multiple migrant drownings in the Mediterranean Sea, while soldiers have been traumatised by incidents while serving in Syria and Lebanon.

One soldier told the PDForra annual conference in Castlebar, Co Mayo how he was left traumatised by an incident a couple of years ago in Lebanon.

He said he was in charge of a routine patrol consisting of five other soldiers when their jeep was ambushed by Hezbollah militia.

“We were held for six hours. They poured drums of petrol over our vehicle (while we were still inside) and flicked lighters close by. They also slashed the tyres and communications cord,” he said.

The soldier added that middle military management ignored the stress he was suffering after the incident.

“Nobody asked if I was alright. I wasn’t,” he said.

PDForra general secretary Gerard Guinan said the lack of such a vital service for members “is inexcusable and creates unacceptable risks for people who need urgent intervention and ongoing mental health care”.

He said that the vacancy still hadn’t been filled even though the psychiatrist’s departure “was well flagged”.

Members of the Defence Forces are expected to serve in extremely testing environments such as on Operation Sophia and Pontus and on overseas missions in Lebanon and Syria, among other locations. Our members can be faced with decisions that no human being should have to make, such as who do I save?

“And life and death decisions in respect of tactical deployments overseas. These decisions can give rise to serious internal conflict for years afterwards.”

He said the recent Supreme Court case of Victor Murtagh shows the importance of recognising and treating Post Traumatic Stress at an early stage and also points to the obligation on the State to provide appropriate care to personnel under its charge.

Last July the State lost its appeal against a High Court decision that Mr Murtagh, a former soldier, should be awarded damages for a failure to diagnose and treat him for psychological injuries he sustained while in the Lebanon more than 30 years ago.

Mr Guinan said his association, which represents more than 6,000 soldiers, sailors and aircrews, was calling on the Government to ensure that the Medical Corps of the Defence Forces are properly resourced.

“PDForra strongly condemns the outsourcing of Defence Forces personnel with mental health difficulties to an already strained public system,” Mr Guinan said adding personnel who have given “loyal and dedicated service on operations in hazardous environments” deserve to have their mental health assessed by a military medical officer who understands the unique stressors imposed by military service and treated accordingly.

Studies show between 6% and 15% of returning military personnel are diagnosed with PTSD immediately or several years after their return from missions abroad.