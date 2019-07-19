News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Only come to ED if it is a genuine emergency, University Hospital Kerry tells public

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 19, 2019 - 12:38 PM

University Hospital Kerry is advising people not to attend the facility unless it's a genuine emergency, due to significant overcrowding.

The Emergency Department is currently extremely busy, with increased patient attendances causing extreme overcrowding for the past 48 hours.

Management says it wants to keep ED services for patients who need them most, and is asking people to consult with their GP before attending.

People will be treated as a priority if they are seriously injured, or concerned that their life is at risk.

According to the INMO's trolley watch, there are 22 patients on trolleys in the hospital today, down slightly from 24 yesterday - highest number since July 2.

