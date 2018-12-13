Only 8% of transgender people have 'very high' trust in gardaí, study finds

Transgender people have far lower levels of trust in gardaí when compared to the general public, a study has found.

A new report has found only 8% of the trans community rate their trust in An Garda Síochána as "very high".

This compares to 43% of the majority population from a similar survey on public attitudes towards gardaí conducted in 2017.

Just 20% of trans people said that the force was a was a modern and progressive organisation.

Transgender Equality Network Ireland say that members of the community are frustrated at the current situation when it comes to interacting with gardaí.

The group also report that the lack of trust comes from decreased "trans awareness" among certain gardaí.

TENI is launching the report today, titled: '‘Gendered Policing and Policing Gender: The Trans Community and An Garda Síochána'.

It was produced by Amanda Haynes and Jennifer Schweppe of the University of Limerick.