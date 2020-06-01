News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Only 8 cases over Munster wildfire blazes in last ten years

Only 8 cases over Munster wildfire blazes in last ten years
Under the Wildlife Act, it is illegal to set controlled fires in an attempt to clear scrub or vegetation from March 1 to September 1.
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Monday, June 01, 2020 - 07:00 AM

Just eight prosecutions have been taken in the last decade for illegal burning of vegetation in Munster, it has emerged, as emergency services fought several wildfires this weekend, including one close to an explosives plant.

Irish Air Corps and Coillte helicopters were involved in a major aerial fire fighting operation in Clonagh, near Enfield on the Kildare-Meath border, after fire on bogland spread to forestry in Hortland, close to the Irish Industrial Explosives plant.

As a “condition red — extreme fire risk” warning remains in effect, emergency services were also tackling a forest fire in Enniscrone and another large fire close to forestry in Laois which appears to have been started by illegal waste burning.

Under the Wildlife Act, it is illegal to set controlled fires in an attempt to clear scrub or vegetation from March 1 to September 1.

But a number of large gorse fires in Cork and Kerry in recent weeks prompted several cease and desist warnings to landowners in relation to controlled fires.

It has now emerged that the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht has taken just eight prosecutions for illegal burning of vegetation in counties Clare, Cork and Kerry since 2010.

“Fines have ranged from €50 to €600 with in some cases defendants also paying the prosecution legal costs,” a spokesperson said.

“The department also liaises with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) on cross-compliance issues.

“It is the department’s understanding that where there is sufficient evidence to indicate that lands have been illegally burned, DAFM will withhold payments. This sends out an important message.”

Meanwhile, the department has announced an expansion of the use of drone technology to help combat the spread of forest and hill fires during this high-risk period.

The drones are equipped with cameras that can see through smoke, and with sensors to detect wind direction and other weather variables that affect fires.

READ MORE

Thousands of tonnes of water dumped on Kildare wildfires threatening explosives factory

More on this topic

Thousands of tonnes of water dumped on Kildare wildfires threatening explosives factoryThousands of tonnes of water dumped on Kildare wildfires threatening explosives factory

Expert says Wicklow gorse fire 'wiped out habitats'Expert says Wicklow gorse fire 'wiped out habitats'

'Vigilance' urged after wildfires in Co Louth'Vigilance' urged after wildfires in Co Louth

Fire chief 'furious' at malicious gorse fires which are 'serious drain on resources'Fire chief 'furious' at malicious gorse fires which are 'serious drain on resources'


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Wildfires

More in this Section

Water safety warning as pair of swimmers rescued from River LeeWater safety warning as pair of swimmers rescued from River Lee

€63,000 spent on three-day royal visit in March€63,000 spent on three-day royal visit in March

Air Corps helicopter assists fire crews fighting blaze in Burren National ParkAir Corps helicopter assists fire crews fighting blaze in Burren National Park

Varadkar, Martin and Ryan to try and overcome major obstacles encountered in talksVaradkar, Martin and Ryan to try and overcome major obstacles encountered in talks


Lifestyle

Fearless is a slick new documentary airing next Monday on RTÉ 1 which follows Cork native and editor-in-chief of US Glamour, Samantha Barry, in the run up to the 29th Glamour Women of the Year Awards. Ruth O’Connor speaks to Barry about her editorship of one of Condé Nast's most important media outlets.The fearless Samantha Barry: From Ballincollig in Cork to editor of Glamour

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 30, 2020

  • 3
  • 13
  • 23
  • 29
  • 33
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »