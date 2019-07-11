News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Only 551 Government staff have competence in Irish, report finds

By Conall Ó Fátharta

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, July 11, 2019 - 03:41 PM

Only 551 of the more than 21,000 staff employed in Government departments have competence in the Irish language.

The first monitoring report of the office of An Coimisinéir Teanga delivered a withering assessment of the Irish language competency across the public service.

In total, only 551 staff out of the 21,060 (2.62%) employed by government departments were identified as staff having competence in the Irish language.

Only two government departments – the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and the Department of Education and Skills – have more than 5% of employees with competence in Irish.

The study found that only 84 positions of the 20,000 employed by government departments are recognised as positions with an Irish language requirement. A total of 67 of those positions are in the Department of Culture, Heritage & the Gaeltacht.

Seven government departments had not identified any positions as ones with an Irish language requirement. Other than the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht with 10%, the number of positions identified as ones with an Irish language requirement was below 1%.

The study found that just two of the 10 local authorities examined were complying for the most part with the statutory language commitments relating to their websites.

Almost 60% of signs examined at heritage sites under the auspices of the Office of Public Works were in compliance with the regulations.

An Coimisinéir Teanga Rónán Ó Domhnaill said the results of the study were a further indication of the lack of capacity of the State to deliver an acceptable level of service in the Irish language.

These results do not engender any confidence that government departments are displaying the necessary leadership in ensuring that sufficient numbers of staff with Irish are employed by them.

The low level of employees with Irish means that there cannot be an expectation of a comprehensive range of services of equal standard being provided in both official languages. This must be addressed by amending the Act and the recruitment policies of the State," he said.

Conradh na Gaeilge described the findings as "shocking" and called on the Taoiseach and the Government to act immediately and publish the promised Irish Language Bill.

READ MORE

Six maternal deaths recorded in Irish hospitals last year

More on this topic

Irish language to be taught through PE classesIrish language to be taught through PE classes

Funding announced for third-level students to study in the GaeltachtFunding announced for third-level students to study in the Gaeltacht

Reader's Blog: Irish should not be disregardedReader's Blog: Irish should not be disregarded

Reader's blog: 'Relevance' cannot be the standard by which we decide on the future of Irish in our schoolsReader's blog: 'Relevance' cannot be the standard by which we decide on the future of Irish in our schools

Irish LanguageTOPIC: Irish Language

More in this Section

Political writer and barrister Noel Whelan dies aged 50Political writer and barrister Noel Whelan dies aged 50

Cost of running Houses of the Oireachtas increases by €22m Cost of running Houses of the Oireachtas increases by €22m

Belfast bonfire organisers urged to leave leisure centre siteBelfast bonfire organisers urged to leave leisure centre site

Psychiatric Nurses' Association members begin overtime ban in HSE disputePsychiatric Nurses' Association members begin overtime ban in HSE dispute


Lifestyle

We love having our kids around. In theory…‘6 out of 10 parents’ dread the summer holidays – top tips for entertaining kids while staying sane

Twenty years after Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s premature death, her style still inspires the world over. Rachel Marie Walsh reflects on the enduring appeal of an American princess.Remembering a style icon: Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy on the anniversary of her death

Singer/songwriter David Kitt likes to keep a close eye on his diet. Always on the move, his focus is on energy, not weight.Food of music: David Kitt on fueling his creativity

It was just two or three years ago when it first hit me hard that I have to change how I live; that we all do, for the sake of this planet. We have to start taking care of it. That way it’ll be somewhere our kids and theirs can live normally in the future, as we do today.Paul McGrath - ‘I have a platform and it’s my duty to use it for good’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »