Only 200 women have received results from 2,500 repeat smear tests

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, March 27, 2019 - 02:18 PM

Just 7% of women who got a repeat smear test from a lab used by CervicalCheck have received their results.

The lab is blaming a technology system which it says took longer than expected to set up.

Back in January, nearly 4,500 women were invited to have a repeat smear test by CervicalCheck.

It followed an issue with some tests being carried out beyond 30 days of the smear being taken.

Although CervicalCheck say tests done outside the recommended timeframe are likely to be effective, it invited women for a repeat test to reassure them.

Laura Brennan remembered as 'a selfless giver' who 'loved the excitement of life'

Since the start of February, just over 2,500 repeat smear test samples have been sent to the Quest Diagnostics lab in the US.

But the HSE has confirmed that only 200 women have received their results so far.

It says the setting up of an IT system to deal with the tests took longer than expected.

Quest says it is confident that the rest of the women will get their results in the next two weeks.

KEYWORDS

Cervical cancerCervicalCheckCancerHealthHSE

