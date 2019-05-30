NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Only 2% of apprenticeships in Ireland undertaken by women

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 30, 2019 - 09:02 AM

Only 2% of apprenticeships in Ireland are undertaken by women.

That is according to a new report by the Oireachtas committee on business, which recommends an overhaul of legislation for apprenticeships.

The document also finds very few disabled people and Travellers are undertaking apprenticeships.

Committee chairperson Mary Butler says the findings about women were of most concern.

"We were actually appalled to discover that only 2% of apprenticeships in Ireland are undertaken by women," said Ms Butler.

"We heard from a very interesting young lady who decided to become an apprentice with the ESB four years ago.

"She is now, at 23 years of age, a qualified electrician.

"But I was shocked to hear that out of a class of 200 only five young girls put their name forward."

Ms Butler said the Government must take action to address the significant drop in apprenticeships.

"We would like to see the Government examine an avenue to reduce the financial burden on employers taking on apprentices."

She added: "Sometimes when you take on an apprentice it can be costly and some small companies are not able to afford that.

"We're at a stage now in the country where we are approaching full employment, and it is absolutely important to ensure that we have the systems in place to meet our future skills needs."

READ MORE

Taoiseach tells Fine Gael to get ready for election

More on this topic

American company to create 200 new jobs in Waterford and Sligo

Irish Distillers appoint first new cooper in 40 years

Economists claim concentration of jobs in Dublin region has 'actually increased' since 2016

CSO figures show record level of employment as rate increases by 3.7%

ApprenticeshipJobsTOPIC: Employment

More in this Section

#Elections2019: Full recount called in Ireland South after just 327 votes separates two candidates

Man to appear in court in connection with attempted car-jacking in Cork

Stolen beer kegs worth €1m seized by police

Families of Stardust fire meet with Taoiseach to garner inquest support


Lifestyle

Summer Events Guide: What's on in June

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »