Online yoga morning for ISPCC; Animal lovers urged to donate to ISPCA

A yoga class will take place online today to raise funds for the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children's (ISPCC) Childline.

It gets underway at 11am this morning on gappenings.ie and the cost of the lesson will go directly to the charity.

Yoga and Meditation Instructor, Michael Ryan will be leading today's session to help people during the Covid-19 crisis.

He said: "The aim of the yoga class is to support the ISPCC for one thing but it is also really to support people at this time of anxiety and stress."

Meanwhile, the Irish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) has launched an emergency appeal for donations following a dramatic plunge in fundraising income due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The organisation says more vulnerable animals will now need to be rescued and cared for at centres for a longer period of time before they can be rehomed.

To make a donation or to report animal cruelty people can visit www.ispca.ie

The society's CEO, Andrew Kelly, said they desperately need more funds as they still have a lot of animals in their care due to rehoming being suspended as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

He said: "With rehoming currently suspended, we have to provide more care to for those animals in our centres,

"What we are asking today is people who are out there today who are animal lovers to consider making a donation."