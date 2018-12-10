Online winner of €6.5 million Lotto jackpot found

The National Lottery has confirmed that the holder of Saturday night’s massive €6,589,886 Lotto jackpot ticket has made contact.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold online at lottery.ie.

This was the sixth Lotto jackpot to be won by an online player since the play online service was launched to in 2009.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery confirmed that it will be a Happy Christmas for the winner who contacted Lotto HQ earlier today.

“We are happy to confirm that early today we have been contacted by the ticketholder and arrangements are being made for the claim to be made before Christmas," the spokesperson said.

"We look forward to meeting the winner in the National Lottery Winner’s Room in the coming days."

This win is the second highest online Lotto jackpot won with the only larger jackpot being won online by a syndicate from Leinster, who shared a Lotto jackpot of €7.1 million back in February this year.

The winning numbers from Saturday’s draw (8th December) were: 9, 15, 17, 24, 41, 43 and bonus number was 37.

Digital Desk