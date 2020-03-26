Online tool developed to help farmers who contract Covid-19

Farmers have been provided with an online tool to make it as easy as possible for someone else to run their farm in the event they contract Covid-19.

The 'Plan B' guidance document has been created by the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) and is designed to help farmers compile the essential information that would be needed if a farmer needed to bring someone else in to run their farm.

The ‘Plan B’ document is available to download from IFA’s newly-launched Covid-19 information hub on ifa.ie/COVID19.

The hub will be updated regularly with farmer-specific, Covid-19 information on key issues such as Government unemployment and illness schemes, health and safety, banking and taxation, issues posed by Covid-19 restrictions an advice for farms that have employees.

The IFA HAS athered all of the key agri-related information into a single online resource with FAQ’s and personnel available to deal with farmer queries.

Launching the document today, IFA president Tim Cullinan said the central element of the document is a questionnaire and helpful hints to make it as easy as possible for someone else to run their farm for a period.

“The biggest asset on any farm is the farmer. If they fall ill, family helpers or those working closely with them may also have to self-isolate and may not be available to step in."

IFA’s key focus since this virus began was to try and keep farmers and the farming sector operating within the restrictions and guidelines set out by the Government and the HSE,” he said.

Mr Cullinan said it was "a very challenging time" for farmers and the agriculture sector as a whole but that farmers needed to think of "themselves and their business too".

"Without farmers, we have no sector” he said.