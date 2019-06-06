News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Online threats have 'massive impact' on author whose article featured in Junior Cert English

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, June 06, 2019 - 02:05 PM

The author of an article which featured in a Junior Cert exam yesterday without her knowledge has received death threats.

Aoife Dooley, who has autism, said she has received hundreds of vile messages since the English exam.

The article was part of the Irish Times’ Sound Off series and it was part of the English paper’s reading comprehension.

She has tweeted to say she has received threats including rape and bombing her house, with one user saying they would "cut off her legs", and others insulting her for having autism.

She said that she is "more than likely" going to have to deactivate her Twitter account and she has reported the children "as vile as they are", to the Gardaí.

On Twitter, she wrote: "I didn’t ask for any of this. I didn’t know the article would come up in the JC & I didn’t know the wording would be changed.

"Anyone under the illusion that I’m ‘looking for attention’ needs to ask themselves why the fuck would anyone want THIS sort of attention.

"This is really emotional for me (especially because Autistic) and I’m extremely overwhelmed by this whole situation and it’s really making me consider the work I do and if it’s worth it at all after this.

"It’s had a massive impact on my mental health and well-being."

The Department of Education and The State Examination Commission have said they are aware of the matter.

Aoife DooleyautismJunior CertTOPIC: Leaving Cert

