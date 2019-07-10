News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Online shopping from UK could be more expensive in no-deal Brexit

Online shopping from UK could be more expensive in no-deal Brexit
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 10, 2019 - 10:56 AM

Buying things online from the UK could get a lot more expensive if there's a no-deal Brexit.

Returning items bought online could also be more difficult if the UK crashes out without a deal.

The Government has also warned consumers might not have all the protections they would usually have if buying from the UK.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney says it is one of the many risks of no-deal Brexit.

He said people buying from the UK in the event of a no-deal Brexit is "the equivalent of buying product from a third country outside of the European Union, outside of our single market, where tariffs may apply, where diffierent tax rates may apply.

"And so I think you will see a real change in online traffic as a result of that."

Meanwhile, the Government and officials have for the first time warned about the prospect of checks on goods crossing the Northern Irish border and the end of frictionless trade in the event of a disorderly Brexit.

Mr Coveney said “some action somewhere in the economy” would be necessary to protect the EU’s single market, and ensure Ireland is “not forced out” of the bloc’s trading area.

More on this topic

Sinn Féin reject idea there can be time limited backstopSinn Féin reject idea there can be time limited backstop

John Major warns Boris Johnson of legal challenge if he suspends Parliament to force through no-deal Brexit John Major warns Boris Johnson of legal challenge if he suspends Parliament to force through no-deal Brexit

Coveney and officials warn of border checkpointsCoveney and officials warn of border checkpoints

No-deal Brexit a ‘disruptor’ to Irish economyNo-deal Brexit a ‘disruptor’ to Irish economy

BrexitTOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

NI campaigners toast landmark milestone in bid to secure same-sex marriageNI campaigners toast landmark milestone in bid to secure same-sex marriage

Bill passes to allow council of judges to set fixed sentencing guidelines and court awardsBill passes to allow council of judges to set fixed sentencing guidelines and court awards

Gardaí ask for help to find missing Sligo teenager thought to have gone to DublinGardaí ask for help to find missing Sligo teenager thought to have gone to Dublin

Gardaí appeal for information on public order incident at Dublin nightclubGardaí appeal for information on public order incident at Dublin nightclub


Lifestyle

My daughter has recently been asking about getting her upper lip waxed. She is 14, I don’t think she needs it and I’m worried it will make the hair regrowth worse.Does waxing make facial hair regrowth worse?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »