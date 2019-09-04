News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Online shoppers warned over Brexit

Online shoppers warned over Brexit
By Cianan Brennan
Wednesday, September 04, 2019 - 05:30 AM

The competition watchdog has warned that the rights which online shoppers take for granted when buying from UK retailers are likely to be fundamentally changed by Brexit.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has begun a six-week awareness campaign on the extent to which the UK leaving the EU will affect shoppers’ online experience.

The commission said that research it had commissioned via Ipsos/ MRBI revealed that 72% of shoppers had bought from a company based in the UK within the previous two years, with clothing, electronics and footwear the top three categories for purchases.

Of those queried, 60% said they were aware their rights are different when dealing with companies based outside the EU as opposed to member countries, with the lowest levels of awareness seen in the under-35 cohort.

Nearly 50% of respondents aged between 15-24 said, incorrectly, that their rights are unaffected by the status of the country from which they’re buying.

Possibly the main right of any consumer shopping online within the EU is the ability to return their purchase or otherwise change their mind, with 40% of the 1,000 respondents saying that they had returned items to a British retailer.

In the event of a no-deal Brexit, those rights cannot be guaranteed.

In addition, certain taxes and duties, including excise duty and Vat, may be chargeable on purchases from the UK in the aftermath of Brexit.

As things stand the UK will leave the European Union on October 31.

Chairperson Isolde Goggin said that the watchdog’s message is simple.

“Before you buy, check where the business is located and read the terms and conditions on the website.

“Be sure to check in particular the returns policy and see if you can return goods if you change your mind”.

She said it is in consumers’ best interests to check if there are costs for returning items.

“Make sure you are happy with these before you purchase anything,” Ms Goggin said.

Further information on what to be aware of if buying from UK traders can be found at www.gov.ie/Brexit.

Meanwhile, Business Minister Heather Humphreys urged “everyone to take heed of the information provided by the Government” in light of the of the commission’s findings.

“As consumers, there are steps that we can all take to lessen the potential impact,” Ms Humphreys said.

READ MORE

Dancing to a different tune: ‘Disco’ shines light on agenda of hate

More on this topic

Further softening seen in cars, bars and big store salesFurther softening seen in cars, bars and big store sales

Danish furniture giant JYSK confirm location of first Cork storeDanish furniture giant JYSK confirm location of first Cork store

Izzy Wheels teams up with Barbie for new collection Izzy Wheels teams up with Barbie for new collection

Around 50 SMEs see sales rise by more than €1m in four months in eBay pilot programmeAround 50 SMEs see sales rise by more than €1m in four months in eBay pilot programme

TOPIC: Retail sector

More in this Section

Mike Pence fans make long journey from Laois to Clare to see ‘lovely man’Mike Pence fans make long journey from Laois to Clare to see ‘lovely man’

UK citizens protest outside British Embassy in DublinUK citizens protest outside British Embassy in Dublin

Nancy Pelosi urged to only back US-UK trade efforts that protect peace dealNancy Pelosi urged to only back US-UK trade efforts that protect peace deal

Doonbeg village locked down ahead of Pence family functionDoonbeg village locked down ahead of Pence family function


Lifestyle

The Man Booker Prize is arguably the most important prize in literature, and the shortlist has now been revealed.Which Man Booker Prize shortlisted book should you read first?

Roseville House is centrally located and perfect for exploring the seaside town of Youghal on foot and sampling its many attractions, writes Ciara McDonnellBlooming great Roseville perfect for a seaside break

The games featured in the project include ‘Lundy’s Stew’ named after the famous traitor of the city with participants swapping seats.Old street games get new lease of life on Derry's Walls

When you work in a digital industry, there’s nowhere to hide. Secrets don’t stay quiet for long, and projects often get leaked long before they are officially announced.A new caper for the Caped Crusader?

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »