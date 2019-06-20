News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Online self-regulation over, Simon Coveney says

Thursday, June 20, 2019 - 02:29 PM

The days of self-regulation in the online industry are over, the Dail has heard.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said the State needs to get involved in protecting vulnerable children and young people from cyber bullying and pornographic material.

Mr Coveney admitted that it was a very difficult issue to get right, but he said he hoped to have legislation introduced by the end of the year.

It comes after the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dáil on Wednesday that the Government would consider a law being implemented in the UK that aims to restrict access to porn to over 18s only.

“The Government’s view is that the days of self-regulation online are over,” Mr Coveney told the Dáil on Thursday.

“States’ now need to get involved in putting in appropriate levels of regulation to ensure that we can protect vulnerable people and in particular children.”

“Media coverage of things that have happened in the last few days are a reminder of that”.

“But it is an issue and has been an issue for a number of years now.”

He added that parents in the Dáil chamber were all too aware of the dangers of even allowing their children to use  a mobile phone.

The Tánaiste made the comments in response to Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty who raised the issue of online safety during Leaders’ Questions.

“We all know that children and teenagers, despite the best efforts of their parents, are able to access inappropriate material on the internet, on social media and that this can have a real negative consequences for children, for their families and for society at large,” Mr Doherty told the Dáil.

The Donegal TD said the Digital Safety Commissioner Bill, introduced by his party in February 2018, has been stuck in committee stage, despite receiving unanimous support in the Dáil.

He said it gave “meaningful” supports to the state in their efforts to combat cyber bullying, the prevalence of harmful communication and material and micro-targeting and online abuse.

He added that the bill is supported by the ISPCC and other groups.

He said all members of parliament had ideas about what might be done, and he called on all parties to work together to get the bill over the line.

Mr Coveney said that Fine Gael wanted to work with all parties to make changes, but that it would take time and he did not think “comprehensive” legislation on online safety could be put in place before the summer recess.

The Tánaiste concluded that he hoped to have such legislation enacted before the end of the year.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Urgent need to restrict under 18s access to porn, says Minister

Boy B's family 'forced into hiding' after photographs shared online

Kriegel verdict: Twitter and Facebook to appear in court as users identify Boy A and Boy B

Youths’ online usage under the spotlight

OnlineSimon CoveneyTOPIC: Anastasia Kriegel

More in this Section

70% of people in UK believe gay couples should be able to marry in NI

Major flaw in laws prohibiting resale of NAMA properties to developers revealed

Technical group established to look at Brexit backstop alternatives

GRA: Armed units not a long term solution in Longford


Lifestyle

Life in a vacuum: Your guide to choosing vacuum cleaners

Bright ideas: How to wear the summer tailoring trend

Tracing the roots of folk and fairy lore behind everyday plants

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 17
    • 30
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »