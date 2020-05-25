News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Online registration for calculated Leaving Cert grades opens tomorrow morning

Online registration for calculated Leaving Cert grades opens tomorrow morning
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 25, 2020 - 04:05 PM

Additional reporting: Jess Casey

Online registration for calculated grades in this year's set of Leaving Certificate examinations opens tomorrow at 10am.

From tomorrow morning, participating students in this year's examinations should log on to gov.ie/leavingcertificate, where they will be asked which level they are choosing in their standard and elective subjects.

They will need their examination number, their PPS number, email address and mobile phone number to complete the registration, which closes on Thursday of this week, May 28.

The measure, designed to deal with school closures amid the ongoing response to the outbreak of Covid-19, has met with a divided reaction from pupils, parents and education professionals across the country, since its announcement by the Department of Education earlier this month.

Last week, it was confirmed that thousands of teachers will be grading Leaving Cert students, after secondary-teachers' union ASTI agreed to terms with the State, and advised its members to proceed.

This followed an earlier stalemate between the Association of Secondary Teachers, Ireland (ASTI) and the Department of Education, after the union found the State indemnity offered to teachers “unacceptable.”

The ASTI concerns were based around legal advice it received that stated teachers potentially would have to bear the legal costs should proceedings be taken against them.

READ MORE

Calculated grades: plus points and trying questions

More on this topic

Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire: School profiling is not the solution to the Leaving Cert impasseDonnchadh Ó Laoghaire: School profiling is not the solution to the Leaving Cert impasse

Teens coping with the Leaving Cert in the time of Covid-19Teens coping with the Leaving Cert in the time of Covid-19

Leaving Cert 'not as fair as we might think,' says Professor calling for 're-think' on examsLeaving Cert 'not as fair as we might think,' says Professor calling for 're-think' on exams

Teachers get go ahead to grade thousands of Leaving Cert StudentsTeachers get go ahead to grade thousands of Leaving Cert Students


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Leaving Cert

More in this Section

Around 98% of Covid-19 tests showing negative, says HSEAround 98% of Covid-19 tests showing negative, says HSE

Four deaths and 57 new cases associated with Covid-19 confirmedFour deaths and 57 new cases associated with Covid-19 confirmed

North reports one new Covid-19 death and 25 extra casesNorth reports one new Covid-19 death and 25 extra cases

Testing times: The science of fighting Covid-19Testing times: The science of fighting Covid-19


Lifestyle

Esther N McCarthy finds funky fabric and Bantry baskets as well as exploring virtual galleries. Wish List: In pursuit of funky fabric and Bantry baskets

Pubs have been closed across this island for over two months. Can you imagine if they were closed for 14 years? To mark the centenary of the introduction of Prohibition in the US, Robert O'Shea selects examples of its cultural legacyWhat did Prohibition ever do for us?

Des O'Driscoll looks at some of the top picks on the TV today.TV highlights: A new 'make-under' dating show and Kevin McGahern paints celeb protraits

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 23, 2020

  • 15
  • 24
  • 28
  • 34
  • 40
  • 45
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »