Online registration for calculated Leaving Cert grades opens tomorrow morning

Additional reporting: Jess Casey

Online registration for calculated grades in this year's set of Leaving Certificate examinations opens tomorrow at 10am.

From tomorrow morning, participating students in this year's examinations should log on to gov.ie/leavingcertificate, where they will be asked which level they are choosing in their standard and elective subjects.

They will need their examination number, their PPS number, email address and mobile phone number to complete the registration, which closes on Thursday of this week, May 28.

The measure, designed to deal with school closures amid the ongoing response to the outbreak of Covid-19, has met with a divided reaction from pupils, parents and education professionals across the country, since its announcement by the Department of Education earlier this month.

Last week, it was confirmed that thousands of teachers will be grading Leaving Cert students, after secondary-teachers' union ASTI agreed to terms with the State, and advised its members to proceed.

This followed an earlier stalemate between the Association of Secondary Teachers, Ireland (ASTI) and the Department of Education, after the union found the State indemnity offered to teachers “unacceptable.”

The ASTI concerns were based around legal advice it received that stated teachers potentially would have to bear the legal costs should proceedings be taken against them.