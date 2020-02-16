News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Online Lotto player scoops €89,000 prize

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, February 16, 2020 - 09:55 AM

A lucky online Lotto player has won a €89,040 prize following Saturday's draw.

Players from Sligo are being urged to check their National Lottery accounts following the result.

The winner matched five numbers and the bonus number, meaning he or she was one number short of winning the €2,457,453 Lotto jackpot.

The numbers drawn were 1, 2, 8, 33, 38, 41 and the bonus number is 20.

"This lucky winner of €89,040 has been alerted that they have won this prize and what a nice email to receive," said a Lotto spokesperson.

"So we are appealing to our online players who live in Sligo to go to the National Lottery at www.lottery.ie or use the National Lottery app, to log on to their accounts and check their tickets to see if they are the winner."

With there being no winner following Saturday's, the jackpot for Wednesday's draw hits an estimated €3m.

