Online blackmail scams lead to suicides, warns garda

Online blackmailing scams have led some victims to commit suicide, a garda has warned.

Mel Smyth, Detective Inspector at the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, said there have been a number of deaths as a result of online blackmail.

Speaking after a cybercrime seminar hosted by gardaí in Clonmel, he said: “I am aware of a number of people who have lost their lives due to online blackmail. It has literally claimed lives in this country.”

Asked if the circumstances still exist that led to the death of teenager Ronan Hughes in 2017, he said: “Yes, the circumstances are still the same then as now, in 2020. There will always be someone trying to take advantage of somebody else.”

Ronan Hughes was a Co Tyrone schoolboy who was tricked by Julian Enache, posing online as a young girl, into sharing intimate photos of himself. Enache, who was later convicted, sent the photos to five of his friends when the teenager did not pay the €3,000 demanded. Just hours later, Ronan was dead.

A number of similar cases have been brought to the attention of gardaí.

The seminar gave advice on such scams as invoice re-direct fraud, where a business receives a fraudulent email claiming to be from an existing supplier, advising of new bank details for payment.

Gardaí in Clonmel are currently investigating one incident where a business lost €80,000, but amounts lost by individual businesses have been as high as €500,000.

In the last month alone, there have been numerous attempts nationally to gain more than €1.3m in relation to this type of fraud, with actual losses amounting to over €700,000.