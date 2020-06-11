Ongoing emissions row delays government coalition deal for Greens, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil

Talks inched closer to a conclusion yesterday as work on what a source called a “small number” of sticking points remained.

with reporting by Juno McEnroe and Paul Hosford

An ongoing row over the impact of cutting emissions on agriculture threatens to delay the coalition deal which will see Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, and the Green Party form a government.

Talks inched closer to a conclusion yesterday as work on what a source called a “small number” of sticking points remained. The parties discussed emissions and housing throughout the day.

While sources said an agreement on emissions was “close”, the details of the 7% yearly cut have yet to be agreed, meaning talks could carry on into the weekend.

Sources say that aside from emissions, the broad details of the programme for government, expected to run to over 100 pages, are now agreed, with remaining discussion “a case of agreeing the language”.

Today, Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, and the Greens will hold a plenary session aimed at wrapping up discussions on the outstanding issues in agriculture, transport, and housing as well as codifying parties’ agreements on tax.

However, while sources say these talks will not be easy, there is growing optimism that a deal will be reached by the close of business tomorrow.

A major bone of contention will be the live export of animals from Ireland. Fine Gael is standing by the practice, and the large scale exportation of dairy, beef, and pig meat.

The Greens want to overhaul industry reliance on exports. Ireland in recent years has ramped up exports of beef and dairy, to China in particular.

A Fianna Fáil source said that the parties had still not completely agreed on tax issues, but that they did not feel it was reasonable to guarantee that there would be a cut to USC at the same time as a commitment to protect core social welfare rates.

Sources close to the talks say that the structure of the government and who takes the Taoiseach’s office have yet to be decided, but say that it is “fairly certain” that the cabinet will be split 6-6-3, with six each from Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil and three Green Party ministers.

Yesterday’s sessions saw plenary talks on disability issues and the arts, with sources saying both sectors may suffer from funding cuts. “There’s no funding available for arts and culture, it will have no funding whatsoever,” a source said.

“I think what will likely happen is that the deal will mention some kind of stimulus package, which will be un-dated, and then left to the never, never.”

“There is no guarantee for funding for disability services either,” a source said.

While all three parties are agreed on further support for autism services, major question marks remain over how much funding will be available.