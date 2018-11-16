One winner of tonight's €50m EuroMillions jackpot

There was one winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot worth more than €50.3m.
The numbers drawn were 9, 10, 13, 28, 41, and the bonus numbers were 1 and 12.
The winning ticket was sold in Belgium.
Five players won prizes worth €223,600 in the draw.
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Plus draw of €500,000.
The numbers drawn were: 31, 35, 36, 39, and 45.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
