One winner of tonight's €50m EuroMillions jackpot

Friday, November 16, 2018 - 09:13 PM

There was one winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot worth more than €50.3m.

The numbers drawn were 9, 10, 13, 28, 41, and the bonus numbers were 1 and 12.

The winning ticket was sold in Belgium.

Five players won prizes worth €223,600 in the draw.

There was no winner of the EuroMillions Plus draw of €500,000.

The numbers drawn were: 31, 35, 36, 39, and 45.

Lotto Results: Friday, November 16, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 7
    • 11
    • 13
    • 15
    • 22
    • 31
    • 34


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 28
    • 35
    • 27


  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €50,340,148

    There was one winner of the EuroMillions jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in the Belgium.

    • 9
    • 10
    • 13
    • 28
    • 41
    • 1
    • 12


  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Plus top prize.

    • 31
    • 35
    • 36
    • 39
    • 45


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 7
    • 10
    • 16
    • 24
    • 33
    • 32


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 3
    • 5
    • 13
    • 19
    • 28
    • 37
    • 14

