There was one winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €4 million.

One lucky player has won €4,041,306 in tonight's draw.

The numbers drawn were 13, 18, 30, 41, 42 and 44. The bonus number was 37.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 draw.

There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 2 draw worth €250,000

