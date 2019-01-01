One winner of tonight's €129m EuroMillions jackpot

There was one winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot worth more than €129m.
The numbers drawn were 1, 8, 11, 25, 28 and the bonus numbers were 4 and 6.
The winning ticket was sold in the UK.
11 players won prizes worth €123,450 in the draw.
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Plus draw of €500,000.
The numbers drawn were: 3, 26, 42, 45 and 49.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
There was one winner of the EuroMillions jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in the UK.
There was no winner of the Plus top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.