NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

One winner of Lotto Jackpot of €10m!

Saturday, February 23, 2019 - 08:44 PM

There was one winner of the lotto jackpot tonight!

The lotto jackpot was €10,288,699- the highest it has been in two years.

There was also one Match 5+ bonus winner who will be taking home €87,864.

The winning numbers were 3, 19, 21, 29, 31, 35, bonus 22.

The numbers for Lotto Plus 1 are 3, 10, 12, 15, 23, 29, bonus 37.

The numbers for Lotto Plus 2 are 5, 13, 26, 33, 37, 47, bonus 28.

The winning raffle number was 7630.

Lotto Results: Saturday, February 23, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 11
    • 15
    • 18
    • 20
    • 24
    • 36
    • 3


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 16
    • 21
    • 31
    • 32
    • 34
    • 19


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €10,288,699

    There was one winner of the Lotto Jackpot.

    • 3
    • 19
    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 35
    • 22


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 3
    • 10
    • 12
    • 15
    • 23
    • 29
    • 37


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 5
    • 13
    • 26
    • 33
    • 37
    • 47
    • 28


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 19
    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 35
    • 22


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 10
    • 12
    • 15
    • 23
    • 29
    • 37


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 13
    • 26
    • 33
    • 37
    • 47
    • 28


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 2
    • 4
    • 12
    • 27
    • 30
    • 38
    • 16


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 10
    • 12
    • 24
    • 27
    • 30
    • 34
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »

More on this topic

Lotto jackpot heading for a staggering €10m tonight - highest in two years

Winners: ‘We don’t want this to change our lives’

Euromillions: ‘Normal family’ getting used to €175m jackpot

Hard to be rich - €175m Euromillions win


KEYWORDS

Lotto

More in this Section

Limerick boating incident: 'I can still hear the girls screaming'

Government are 'sleepwalking' into a chaotic disorderly Brexit, say Fianna Fáil

'Shocked, angered and dismayed': Dublin Mayor on amalgamation of Clondalkin Jigsaw

Cervical Check: Fianna Fáil say delayed Scally report is 'disappointing'


Lifestyle

Wishlist: Vintage fashion and home-ware are back in style

Spring has sprung: Use the new season turn your garden into an environmentally sound patch

It makes cents to get savvy with household spending

Designer home: Turning a small house into a spacious family home

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 23, 2019

    • 3
    • 19
    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 35
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »