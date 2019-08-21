News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

One winner of highest Lotto jackpot in over two years

One winner of highest Lotto jackpot in over two years
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, August 21, 2019 - 09:02 PM

There was one winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth over €11.2m – the highest level in over two years.

The numbers drawn were 10, 13, 23, 24, 25 and 44. The bonus number was 12.

There was also one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €134,412.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €1m. The numbers drawn were: 1, 14, 16, 31, 35 and 45. The bonus number was 37.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 1, 4, 13, 31, 34 and 41. The bonus number was 10.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, August 21, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 3
    • 11
    • 22
    • 24
    • 30
    • 17


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 7
    • 18
    • 31
    • 33
    • 39
    • 9


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €11,225,280

    • 10
    • 13
    • 23
    • 24
    • 25
    • 44
    • 12


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 1
    • 14
    • 16
    • 31
    • 35
    • 45
    • 37


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 1
    • 4
    • 13
    • 31
    • 34
    • 41
    • 10


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 10
    • 13
    • 23
    • 24
    • 25
    • 44
    • 12


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 14
    • 16
    • 31
    • 35
    • 45
    • 37


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 4
    • 13
    • 31
    • 34
    • 41
    • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

More on this topic

No winner of €10.7m Lotto jackpotNo winner of €10.7m Lotto jackpot

No winner of €84.5m EuroMillions jackpotNo winner of €84.5m EuroMillions jackpot

No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €10mNo winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €10m

No winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot worth €76mNo winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot worth €76m

TOPIC: Lotto

More in this Section

Dublin and Cork to pilot late-night cultural events schemeDublin and Cork to pilot late-night cultural events scheme

Senior garda appointed to investigation into street attack on Muslim girlSenior garda appointed to investigation into street attack on Muslim girl

Beef industry talks conclude with some agreement but price still an issueBeef industry talks conclude with some agreement but price still an issue

More than €400,000 recovered in ATM theft investigationMore than €400,000 recovered in ATM theft investigation


Lifestyle

A sommelier shares her top tips.The dos and don’ts of serving wine – you just might have been doing it all wrong

We know New York real estate is expensive, but this is getting out of hand…You can now stay in an enormous sandcastle on a New York beach

JB Dubois is Head Chef at GIY’s GROW HQ in Waterford City and his wife, Shona Dubois, is the Head of Operations with the organisation.‘We’re showing them how to do their best for the world’

Often I have been out with friends and their kids and they joke that Joan is going to be a politician. I’ve always been impressed by Joan’s ability to pick up pals wherever she goes. She started this when she was very young, and every time we went to a park or a playground she would make a new BFF.Mum's the Word: 'I love how my child can make new friends in a matter of minutes'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »