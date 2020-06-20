News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
One winner of €6.9m Lotto jackpot

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, June 20, 2020 - 09:13 PM

There was one winner of tonight’s Lotto jackpot, worth €6,933,904.

The winning numbers were 5, 8, 19, 40, 41, 44 and the bonus was 17.

Two players also scooped €33,723 after matching five numbers and the bonus.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 draw, however, one lucky player won the €250,000 jackpot in the Lotto Plus 2 draw.

The numbers picked for the Lotto Plus 1 draw were 16, 19, 20, 29, 39, 43 and the bonus was 38.

The numbers picked for the Lotto Plus 2 draw were 11, 15, 18, 30, 32, 37 and the bonus was 22.

The winning ticket for the Lotto Plus 2 draw was sold in Dublin.





