One winner of €6.59m Lotto jackpot

Saturday, December 08, 2018 - 10:39 PM

There was one winner of tonight's €6.59m Lotto jackpot. The ticket was bought online.

The winning numbers were 9, 15, 17, 24, 41 and 43. The bonus number was 37.

There was no winner of the top prizes in the Lotto Plus 1 and 2 draws.

