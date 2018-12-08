One winner of €6.59m Lotto jackpot

There was one winner of tonight's €6.59m Lotto jackpot. The ticket was bought online.
The winning numbers were 9, 15, 17, 24, 41 and 43. The bonus number was 37.
There was no winner of the top prizes in the Lotto Plus 1 and 2 draws.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
