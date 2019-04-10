NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
One winner of €6.4m Lotto jackpot

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 10, 2019 - 09:15 PM

There was one winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €6,442,934.

The winning numbers were 3, 9, 17, 29,42, 43, bonus number 16.

The winning ticket was sold online.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, April 10, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 8
    • 9
    • 10
    • 28
    • 35
    • 38
    • 25


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 11
    • 12
    • 25
    • 33
    • 39
    • 23


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €6,442,934

    There was one winner of the Lotto jackpot. The winning ticket was sold online.

    • 3
    • 9
    • 17
    • 29
    • 42
    • 43
    • 16


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 3
    • 6
    • 17
    • 33
    • 42
    • 43
    • 26


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 4
    • 5
    • 7
    • 21
    • 39
    • 40
    • 41


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 9
    • 17
    • 29
    • 42
    • 43
    • 16


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 6
    • 17
    • 33
    • 42
    • 43
    • 26


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 5
    • 7
    • 21
    • 39
    • 40
    • 41

