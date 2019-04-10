One winner of €6.4m Lotto jackpot

There was one winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €6,442,934.
The winning numbers were 3, 9, 17, 29,42, 43, bonus number 16.
The winning ticket was sold online.
There were no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
Lotto Results - Jackpot €6,442,934
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
