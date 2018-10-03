Home»Breaking News»ireland

One winner of €5.5m Lotto jackpot

Wednesday, October 03, 2018 - 09:11 PM

There was one winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot of just over €5.5 million.

The winning ticket was bought in Dublin.

The winning numbers were 1, 15, 22, 27, 31 and 34. The bonus was 42.

The jackpot is worth €5,781,232.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, October 03, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 2
    • 10
    • 13
    • 17
    • 23
    • 38
    • 32


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 7
    • 13
    • 19
    • 20
    • 26
    • 27
    • 17


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €5,781,232

    There was one winner of the Lotto jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in Dublin.

    • 1
    • 15
    • 22
    • 27
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 5
    • 25
    • 30
    • 38
    • 39
    • 47
    • 45


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 3
    • 4
    • 10
    • 32
    • 33
    • 46
    • 35


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 15
    • 22
    • 27
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 25
    • 30
    • 38
    • 39
    • 47
    • 45


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 4
    • 10
    • 32
    • 33
    • 46
    • 35


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 3
    • 6
    • 14
    • 17
    • 36
    • 37
    • 24


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 8
    • 20
    • 23
    • 36
    • 37
    • 38
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »


