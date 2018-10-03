One winner of €5.5m Lotto jackpot

There was one winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot of just over €5.5 million.
The winning ticket was bought in Dublin.
The winning numbers were 1, 15, 22, 27, 31 and 34. The bonus was 42.
The jackpot is worth €5,781,232.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.