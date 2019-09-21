News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

One winner of €5.3m Lotto jackpot

One winner of €5.3m Lotto jackpot
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, September 21, 2019 - 09:19 PM

There was one winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth just over €5.3m.

The numbers drawn were 6, 8, 13, 15, 21, and 30. The bonus number was 17.

Two more players won prizes of €51,435 for matching five numbers and the bonus.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €1m. The numbers drawn were: 27, 29, 36, 38, 42, and 44. The bonus number was 19.

There was also no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 18, 19, 23, 28, 30, and 42. The bonus number was 5.

Lotto Results: Saturday, September 21, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 5
    • 10
    • 18
    • 20
    • 26
    • 27
    • 11


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 5
    • 7
    • 11
    • 31
    • 37
    • 33


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €5,325,592

    There was one winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total, over 116,000 players won prizes.

    • 6
    • 8
    • 13
    • 15
    • 21
    • 30
    • 17


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 27
    • 29
    • 36
    • 38
    • 42
    • 44
    • 19


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 18
    • 19
    • 23
    • 28
    • 30
    • 42
    • 5


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 6
    • 8
    • 13
    • 15
    • 21
    • 30
    • 17


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 27
    • 29
    • 36
    • 38
    • 42
    • 44
    • 19


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 18
    • 19
    • 23
    • 28
    • 30
    • 42
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

READ MORE

Status Yellow thunder warning issued as lightning strikes leave thousands without power

More on this topic

Someone is €500,000 richer after winning EuroMillions Plus drawSomeone is €500,000 richer after winning EuroMillions Plus draw

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

The EuroMillions results are in...The EuroMillions results are in...

No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €4.5mNo Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €4.5m


TOPIC: Lotto

More in this Section

Someone is €500,000 richer after winning EuroMillions Plus drawSomeone is €500,000 richer after winning EuroMillions Plus draw

Could robots steal our hearts as well as our jobs?Could robots steal our hearts as well as our jobs?

Missing woman forest search finds ‘nothing of significance’Missing woman forest search finds ‘nothing of significance’

Lunney family endured ‘week from hell’ after Quinn executive abducted and attackedLunney family endured ‘week from hell’ after Quinn executive abducted and attacked


Lifestyle

For an instant supper or lunch, fishcakes can be nourishing, warming and tasty. To complete a balanced meal, all it takes is some stirfried or roasted root vegetables.Taste of the sea: Top 8 fish cakes

My seven-year-old stood tall, whispered “bravery” to herself and stepped into the pitch-black dungeon. I stood there and watched her disappear.Learner Dad: I hate nostalgia, I think it’s mawkish and sentimental

Dr Phil Kieran says head lice is incredibly common among school children and offers practical advice on how to remove the crawlers with easy treatments.Tackling head lice: Easy treatments to remove itchy creepers

Gráinne Healy only started running regularly a few years ago. She’s already completed 50 parkruns. She tells Rowena Walsh what motivates her.Ageing with Attitude: Parkruns and quiet Friday nights

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 8
  • 13
  • 15
  • 21
  • 30
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »