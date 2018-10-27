Home»Breaking News»ireland

One winner of €4.4m Lotto jackpot

Saturday, October 27, 2018 - 09:48 PM

There was one winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth over €4.4m.

The Match 5 + Bonus prize of €57,372 was also won.

Lotto Results: Saturday, October 27, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 8
    • 13
    • 18
    • 23
    • 34
    • 36
    • 17


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 4
    • 7
    • 9
    • 30
    • 35
    • 36
    • 16


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,439,459

    There was one winner of the Lotto jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in the West.

    • 14
    • 24
    • 30
    • 38
    • 40
    • 45
    • 36


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 1
    • 2
    • 14
    • 19
    • 21
    • 37
    • 23


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 16
    • 19
    • 31
    • 41
    • 43
    • 44
    • 27


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 14
    • 24
    • 30
    • 38
    • 40
    • 45
    • 36


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 2
    • 14
    • 19
    • 21
    • 37
    • 23


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 16
    • 19
    • 31
    • 41
    • 43
    • 44
    • 27


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 3
    • 16
    • 20
    • 25
    • 27
    • 30
    • 13


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 15
    • 19
    • 23
    • 32
    • 37
    • 39
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 or Plus 2 jackpots.

- Digital desk


