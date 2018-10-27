One winner of €4.4m Lotto jackpot
Saturday, October 27, 2018 - 09:48 PM
There was one winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth over €4.4m.
The Match 5 + Bonus prize of €57,372 was also won.
Lotto Results: Saturday, October 27, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
Lotto Results - Jackpot €4,439,459
There was one winner of the Lotto jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in the West.
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 or Plus 2 jackpots.
- Digital desk
More From The Irish Examiner