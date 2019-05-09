NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

One Tipperary Lotto player is €1m richer today

By Denise O’Donoghue
Thursday, May 09, 2019 - 11:40 AM

Ireland's newest millionaire picked up their lucky Lotto ticket in Co Tipperary.

One player scooped €1m in last night's Lotto Plus 1 draw

The National Lottery confirmed the winning Quick Pick was purchased at the Applegreen store in Moangarrif, Clonmel.

"This is amazing news for a lucky Lotto player in Tipperary and it is the fourth Lotto Plus 1 millionaire made this year alone and the seventh millionaire across all our Lotto games in 2019," a spokesperson said.

Last night’s winning Lotto Plus 1 numbers were: 2, 4, 13, 17, 23, 27 and the bonus ball was 26.

"It’s really good news for the town," said Applegreen store manager, Kieran O’Neill.

We have a lot of local customers from Moangarrif and the wider Clonmel area, with a lot of local businesses, factories and a stud farm nearby so we really do hope it is one of our regulars who has won the million euro.

"We have been spreading the word to all our customers since early doors this morning, getting them to check their tickets and spreading the good news, but whoever it is – I wish them the very best of luck!"

The winner is being urged to sign the back of the ticket and get in touch with the National Lottery prize claims team on 01 836 4444.

Meanwhile, there was no winner of last night’s €4,779,975 Lotto jackpot which now rolls to an estimated €5.5 million for next Saturday’s draw.

READ MORE

€28k and Rolex watch among items seized by CAB in Dublin and Kildare

More on this topic

Someone has won €1m in the Lotto Plus 1 draw

No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €3.9m

No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €4m

The Lotto results are in...

KEYWORDS

Lotto

More in this Section

Broadband report delayed until after elections

Fórsa calls for reform of local authorities

Economist: Government should 'look at the broadband plan again'

Joan Burton calls for more resources to tackle gang activity in Dublin


Lifestyle

As more and more tourists seek ‘authentic’ experiences, 5 of Europe’s most alternative attractions

6 reasons why Italy is the perfect holiday destination for families

Vintage View: Get an inside track on statement pieces at the IADA antiques fair

Taking the chore out of homework has so many benefits

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 08, 2019

    • 8
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 44
    • 46
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »