One Tipperary Lotto player is €1m richer today

Ireland's newest millionaire picked up their lucky Lotto ticket in Co Tipperary.

One player scooped €1m in last night's Lotto Plus 1 draw

The National Lottery confirmed the winning Quick Pick was purchased at the Applegreen store in Moangarrif, Clonmel.

"This is amazing news for a lucky Lotto player in Tipperary and it is the fourth Lotto Plus 1 millionaire made this year alone and the seventh millionaire across all our Lotto games in 2019," a spokesperson said.

Last night’s winning Lotto Plus 1 numbers were: 2, 4, 13, 17, 23, 27 and the bonus ball was 26.

"It’s really good news for the town," said Applegreen store manager, Kieran O’Neill.

We have a lot of local customers from Moangarrif and the wider Clonmel area, with a lot of local businesses, factories and a stud farm nearby so we really do hope it is one of our regulars who has won the million euro.

"We have been spreading the word to all our customers since early doors this morning, getting them to check their tickets and spreading the good news, but whoever it is – I wish them the very best of luck!"

The winner is being urged to sign the back of the ticket and get in touch with the National Lottery prize claims team on 01 836 4444.

Meanwhile, there was no winner of last night’s €4,779,975 Lotto jackpot which now rolls to an estimated €5.5 million for next Saturday’s draw.