One-third of housing charity's Munster clients facing tenancy termination

One-third of housing charity Threshold's Munster clients are facing a tenancy termination and almost a quarter are having their rent reviewed or increased.

A snap survey of the national housing charity's Munster also found that the percentage of queries on tenancy termination in the province between January and October this year increased to 40%, compared with an all-year tally for 2017 of 32%.

The survey of 100 people was conducted last month and found that one-third of its clients were facing into having their tenancy terminated, while another 23 were undergoing a rent review or likely rent increase.

Of those surveyed either facing a tenancy termination or having recently undergone one, seven said it was because the property was being sold, but in two of those cases investigated by Threshold, it was found to be invalid because statutory declarations were not included.

Another three households got in touch with Threshold over an illegal eviction. In one of those cases, for which Threshold provided details, the landlord entered the property to carry our repair while the tenant was away, and then rang the family to say they could not re-enter the property due to the level of work required and citing safety concerns. The family then had to register as homeless.

Another family of two adults and two children were evicted on foot of a 34b 'no reason' eviction, while Threshold said of the 100 cases, 11 involved an invalid rent increase.

As for valid rental increases among the same survey sample, all bar one were outside Rent Pressure Zones and ranged from 26% all the way to 66%. One family saw their rent increase from €450 a month to €750.

Another issue uncovered in the survey was how, in four out of seven queries relating to the Housing Assistance Payment, landlords or agents had either refused HAP or there was a delay in returning signed paperwork.

Threshold chief executive John Mark McCafferty said the housing situation was worsened over the past year, illustrated by the fact that in 2018 the charity has represented more than 200 clients at the Residential Tenancies Board, compared with approximately 90 clients last year.

"Our sense is that things are worsening," he said. "Rents increasing more than incomes, an overall reduction in available places to live in the market, and what we are doing is we are taking an increased number of advocacy cases."

Of the 200-plus cases brought this year, he said: "That is telling you something about the vulnerability of clients. We are not representing vexatious clients or those who are well able to represent themselves. It is more vulnerable clients."