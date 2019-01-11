NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
One person treated for smoke inhalation after house fire in Dublin

Friday, January 11, 2019 - 12:58 PM
By Digital Desk staff

One person has been treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at a house on the Clontarf Road in Dublin.

Traffic restrictions have been lifted and no delays are being reported after the blaze broke out this morning.

The road had been closed between Castle Avenue and St Lawerence road.

Firefighters from North Strand and Tara Street stations attended the scene.

One witness reported hearing "a loud bang", and heard " a chorus of fire sirens" as emergency services attended the scene.

There have been no reports of other injuries.


