One person injured in collision between truck and Luas

One person has been injured in a collision between a Luas and a truck in Dublin.

It happened on the Red Line at the Benburb/Queen Street junction this morning.

Photos from Dublin Fire Brigade show damage to the truck and to the front of the tram which has derailed.

Firefighter/Paramedics from Phibsborough and HQ have attended the scene of an RTC involving a truck and @Luas at the Benburb/Queen Street junction. One non-life threatening injury treated.#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/f6BGjZ4Ay3 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) March 30, 2020

The facade of a pub has also been damaged.

One person was treated for injuries which are not life-threatening.

There are currently no Luas services running between Blackhorse and The Point.