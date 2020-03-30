News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

One person injured in collision between truck and Luas

One person injured in collision between truck and Luas
Picture: Dublin Fire Brigade
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, March 30, 2020 - 09:49 AM

One person has been injured in a collision between a Luas and a truck in Dublin.

It happened on the Red Line at the Benburb/Queen Street junction this morning.

Photos from Dublin Fire Brigade show damage to the truck and to the front of the tram which has derailed.

The facade of a pub has also been damaged.

One person was treated for injuries which are not life-threatening.

There are currently no Luas services running between Blackhorse and The Point.

READ MORE

Covid-19: Harris to discuss measures for 'minding and protecting' nursing home residents

More on this topic

Munster group refused permission for new €50m new five-star Dublin hotelMunster group refused permission for new €50m new five-star Dublin hotel

Dublin's Custom House overhaul to allow greater public accessDublin's Custom House overhaul to allow greater public access

Dublin City Council spends €3m on legal feesDublin City Council spends €3m on legal fees

Olympia Theatre set to undergo major renovation Olympia Theatre set to undergo major renovation


TOPIC: Dublin

More in this Section

Boy, 6, dies in tragic drowning accident in Co MayoBoy, 6, dies in tragic drowning accident in Co Mayo

Gardaí appeal for help finding missing Meath teenGardaí appeal for help finding missing Meath teen

Coronavirus: Irish tourists in Peru on way homeCoronavirus: Irish tourists in Peru on way home

Coronavirus: Homeless support workers deemed essential, Eoghan Murphy clarifiesCoronavirus: Homeless support workers deemed essential, Eoghan Murphy clarifies


Lifestyle

Louisa Earls is a manager at Books Upstairs, D’Olier St, Dublin, which is owned by her father, Maurice Earls.Virus response writes a new chapter for Books Upstairs

'That ladder you’ve got out is it safe; do you know what you’re doing?'Ireland's DIYers causing problems for doctors during covid19 crisis

I'm writing this column on March 25. Dates are suddenly vital. Measures to lower the death toll from Covid-19 improve daily. For some of us, their early implementation makes the difference between life and death.Damien Enright: Coping with confinement by coronavirus in the Canaries

There are almost three million motor vehicles in Ireland, more than one for every two people.Richard Collins: Glimmer of hope for the dwindling hedgehog

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 28, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 44
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »