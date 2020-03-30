One person injured in collision between truck and Luas

One person has been injured in a collision between a Luas and a truck in Dublin.
It happened on the Red Line at the Benburb/Queen Street junction this morning.
Photos from Dublin Fire Brigade show damage to the truck and to the front of the tram which has derailed.
Firefighter/Paramedics from Phibsborough and HQ have attended the scene of an RTC involving a truck and @Luas at the Benburb/Queen Street junction.
One non-life threatening injury treated.#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/f6BGjZ4Ay3— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) March 30, 2020
The facade of a pub has also been damaged.
One person was treated for injuries which are not life-threatening.
There are currently no Luas services running between Blackhorse and The Point.