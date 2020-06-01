One person dies of Covid-19 while 77 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Ireland

One more person with Covid-19 has died, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed today.
There have now been a total 1,650 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.
The HPSC has been notified of 77 more confirmed cases as of midnight yesterday. There is now a total of 25,062 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
"We have now had more than 25,000 cases of COVID-19 in Ireland and while 90% of patients have recovered, more than 3,285 people have been hospitalised and sadly 1,650 have died," said Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Health.
"Covid-19 is a new disease, for which we have no vaccine and we have no cure. As restrictions ease and we begin to resume social and economic life, we must do all we can to prevent a second wave."
He encouraged the public to continue hand-washing and social distancing when in public.
"We must continue to do all we can to interrupt the spread of this virus.”