One person dies after apartment fire in Co Cavan

One person has died following a fire at an apartment in Co Cavan last night.

The blaze broke out at an apartment block on Main Street in Cavan town.

Emergency services including Cavan and Belturbet Fire Brigades attended the scene along with gardaí.

Four people including two firefighters and a child were taken to Cavan General Hospital. Their injuries are not serious.

However, one person has died following the fire.

Gardaí say they are not treating the fire as suspicious.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination and gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them.