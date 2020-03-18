News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

One person dead after collision between car and truck in Cork

One person dead after collision between car and truck in Cork
Emergency crews on the N20 between the Annabella Roundabout in Mallow and the Dromahane junction which was the scene of a fatal accident. Picture: Dan Linehan
By Olivia Kelleher
Wednesday, March 18, 2020 - 02:09 PM

A person has died this morning following a collision between a car and a truck on the Cork - Limerick road.

The crash occurred shortly before 10am at Annabella on the outskirts of Mallow in Co Cork on the N20 route.

Gardaí, Fire Brigade units and paramedics rushed to the scene.

However, tragically the person passed away before they could be taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

A number of other people were treated at the scene. They escaped serious injury but were treated for shock.

The main Cork-Limerick road is now closed between Annabella and the Dromahane turnoff.

The closure has been made to facilitate the work of the emergency services.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this juncture.

READ MORE

Two arrested as gardaí seize €163,000 worth of suspected cocaine

Garda technical experts are examining the scene in a bid to determine the cause of the crash.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area.

Diversions are in place and the road is expected to be closed for a period of time.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision or who drove by the Annabella area between 9.30am and 10am today to contact Mallow Garda Station.

Meanwhile, Cork man Michael Burke who died in a hit and run on St Patrick's Day is to be laid to rest.

Mr Burke was struck in the early hours of Tuesday on the N25 outside Carrigtwohill, Co Cork.

He was a father of eight and lost his own father earlier this year.

He is survived by his wife Vanessa and their children.

His funeral is private arising out of the Covid 19 outbreak.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

READ MORE

Ryanair to ground 80% of flights from midnight; Most flights grounded from next week

More on this topic

Man killed in hit-and-run in Cork overnightMan killed in hit-and-run in Cork overnight

Man, 40s, killed after being struck by lorry in LouthMan, 40s, killed after being struck by lorry in Louth

Man killed in Co Donegal crashMan killed in Co Donegal crash

Cyclist dies after collision with jeep in north CorkCyclist dies after collision with jeep in north Cork


TOPIC: Road accident

More in this Section

Two men arrested in connection with armed robbery and death of womanTwo men arrested in connection with armed robbery and death of woman

How to persuade your elderly relatives to stay indoors during the coronavirus outbreakHow to persuade your elderly relatives to stay indoors during the coronavirus outbreak

Investigation launched after shots fired at Cork homeInvestigation launched after shots fired at Cork home

Set up Skype and Facetime for vulnerable who will be asked to 'cocoon'Set up Skype and Facetime for vulnerable who will be asked to 'cocoon'


Lifestyle

Unsurprisingly, Rihanna – the queen of dressing up – features on this list more than once.The most spectacular Met Gala outfits from recent years

From online TV shows, to audiobooks and podcasts, Marjorie Brennan offers some quality suggestions for younger who may be cooped-upStreaming guide: TV Series, Audiobooks and Podcasts to keep the children occupied

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 14, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 11
  • 18
  • 22
  • 36
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »