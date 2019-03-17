One person dead, 11 injured after multi-vehicle collision on M6

Latest: One person has died after a multi-vehicle crash on the M6.

The deceased man, in his 60s, was the driver of one of five cars which were involved in the crash just after junction 5 eastbound near Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, a woman also in her 60s, was injured and taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar.

She was one of 11 people who have been brought to hospital, including one passenger who was airlifted to Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, with what has been described as serious injuries.

The four drivers of the other cars and five passengers were brought to the Midland Regional Hospitals in Mullingar and Tullamore.

A report has been sent to the local Coroner and the scene is preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

The stretch of road, between junction 5 Tullamore and junction 3 Rochfortbridge, remains closed

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station 090-6498550 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Earlier (5:01pm): At least one person airlifted to hospital after multi-vehicle collision on M6

At least one person has been airlifted to hospital after a serious multi-vehicle crash on the M6 near Kilbeggan in County Westmeath.

Gardaí say five vehicles were involved.

The M6 eastbound has remained closed for several hours as emergency teams work to clear what gardaí have described as a "serious traffic collision".

The westbound carriageway quickly reopened but eastbound motorists travelling between junction 5 Tullamore and junction 3 Rochfortbridge were asked to divert to the N52, via Mullingar.

Congestion was increased when a hail shower caused slippery road conditions in the area, prompting the AA to urge motorists to use extra caution on their approach.

As evening approaches, gardaí and the Road Safety Authority are repeating their appeals for motorists to drive with extra caution this bank holiday weekend.

The Eastbound carriageway of the M6 remains closed between J4 and J5. The Westbound carriageway of the M6 has re-opened.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 17, 2019

Earlier (1:59pm): Motorway closed following multi-vehicle collision in Westmeath

There has been a serious traffic collision on the M6 this afternoon.

Gardaí have said that at least five vehicles were involved in the crash.

The number of people injured has not yet been confirmed.

It occurred at junction 5 Kilbeggan on the M6.

The motorway is closed in both directions until further notice. Motorists are asked to divert to the N52 via Mullingar.

Congestion was increased when a hail shower caused slippery road conditions in the area, prompting the AA to urge motorists to use extra caution on their approach.

It's one of a number of collisions across the country with gardai called to two crashes on the M6 in Galway, two collisions in Kildare on the M9 northbound and southbound, and a crash on the Bundoran / Kinlough Road in Donegal.

More as we get it.