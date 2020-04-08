News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

One-off use of Dublin Convention Centre to sit Dáil to cost €160k

One-off use of Dublin Convention Centre to sit Dáil to cost €160k
Dublin’s Convention Centre
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 08, 2020 - 06:57 PM

The use of Dublin’s Convention Centre to host the Dáil is going to cost around €160,000 for a single sitting.

The venue has been chosen to allow all 160 TDs to meet to elect a Taoiseach while maintaining social distancing.

It was put forward as a potential venue by the Dáil Business Committee.

Despite there being no hire fee for the venue, it is estimated each Dáil sitting there will cost €50,000.

That’s on top of a one-off set-up fee of €110,000.

That fee is required to adapt the auditorium for proper use as a parliamentary chamber, including the installation of microphones.

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall, who sits on the committee, admitted there weren't a lot of options.

"What happens when we get to a point where a taoiseach has to be elected or where emergency legislation needs to be passed?

"We have been checking out other potential venues, the most likely one at this point is the Convention Centre," she added, noting such votes would need every TD present.

A reduced Dáil is scheduled to sit next week where Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Health Minister Simon Harris will answer questions on Ireland's response to the outbreak of Covid-19

READ MORE

Reports of Dubliners 'flocking' to beaches in Mayo and Wexford led to signing of emergency laws

More on this topic

Convention Centre likely to host vote for Taoiseach, TD claimsConvention Centre likely to host vote for Taoiseach, TD claims

Sean Ó Fearghaíl 'enormously humbled' by his re-election as Ceann ComhairleSean Ó Fearghaíl 'enormously humbled' by his re-election as Ceann Comhairle

Joan Burton: Micheál Martin likely to be next TaoiseachJoan Burton: Micheál Martin likely to be next Taoiseach

Voting underway for role of Ceann Comhairle as both candidates pitch distinct mandatesVoting underway for role of Ceann Comhairle as both candidates pitch distinct mandates


TOPIC: Dail

More in this Section

Irish scientists formulate key Covid-19 testing chemical Irish scientists formulate key Covid-19 testing chemical

NI reports three more Covid-19 deaths as it strengthens co-operation with HSENI reports three more Covid-19 deaths as it strengthens co-operation with HSE

Man arrested in connection with fatal Tipperary stabbing released without chargeMan arrested in connection with fatal Tipperary stabbing released without charge

One-man protest over Covid church closuresOne-man protest over Covid church closures


Lifestyle

As we are settling into our new routines of self isolation, staying at home and home schooling it feels that a whole new set of pressures is coming down the tracks.Mum's The Word: Pressure to be productive in a world of online classes

Shane Johnson was part of dance music group Fish Go Deep whose debut album spawned a UK chart hit. He recalls the creation of that landmark record.B-Side The Leeside: Cure and the Cause and the Lil' Hand that rocked the dancefloor

In a new daily feature, Arts editor Des O'Driscoll lists the best things on the box for the evening aheadWednesday's TV Highlights: Veg-growing tips, and a gripping kidnap drama feature among today's best

Dr Gero Baiarda dispels the biggest misconceptions.10 coronavirus myths tackled by a GP

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 4, 2020

  • 12
  • 22
  • 23
  • 29
  • 38
  • 44
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »