One of the men who died in Mayo crash was soldier on leave

Latest:A road crash in Co Mayo, which claimed the lives of two young local men on Monday night, has plunged communities in north Mayo and west Sligo into deep sadness, writes Tom Shiel.

Those who died were named locally as Jack O’Hora (20) formerly from Castleconnor, Co. Sligo, a soldier home on leave from overseas duties with the British Army, and Ricky Langdon (28) of St Patrick’s Estate, Ballina.

A third male in the vehicle, believed to be an Audi A6 which crashed into a tree, was seriously injured.

The recovery of the remains of the car at the crash scene with forensic officers. Pics: Paul Mealey

He is recovering at Mayo University Hospital where his condition was said to be stable last night.

The impact occurred as the car was travelling towards Ballina at around 11pm.

Ballina based Supt Joe Doherty, who visited the crash scene close to the Costcutter Store on the Killala Road, Ballina, expressed his deepest sympathy to the families of the deceased.

Appealing for witnesses to the collision, he also asked that any motorists with dashcam footage which might prove evidential to come forward.

Jack O’Hora played football with Castleconnor GAA Club in west Sligo before joining the British Army and was highly regarded locally. He received his secondary education at the local St. Muredach’s College.

It is understood he had been staying in Ballina while home on leave.

Tributes to the dead men began appearing on Twitter yesterday. One, naming Ricky Langdon, read: “R.I.P. to a gentleman. Gone but never forgotten”.

Priests in Ballina parish, in a joint statement, said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and other relatives of the deceased”.

The stretch of road where the collision occurred is not a blackspot by any means, according to Killala Road resident and local councillor, Gerry Ginty.

Mr. Ginty said there is a curve on the road “but it’s by no means dangerous".

"There have been a few minor accidents there in the past,” he said before describing harrowing scenes when he arrived at the location of the crash at around midnight.

“Twenty or thirty youngsters were milling about," he said. "Many were crying. Nobody knew what to do. The scenes were heartrending, the likes of which I would never want to see again in my lifetime."

The smash occurred only about 100 yards from the councillor’s home.

“Around midnight I heard my dogs barking”, he recalled, “I looked out thinking there might be somebody around the house. When I saw blue lights flashing I thought there was a garda checkpoint.

“But when I heard the ambulance sirens I knew there was something wrong. People did not realise the full horror of what happened until this morning when they found out that two young fellows had died.”

The Ballina to Killala road remained closed for much of yesterday as forensic collision investigators checked the crash scene.

Local diversions were put in place. Gardaí appealed for any witnesses to contact Ballina Garda station on 096 - 20560.

