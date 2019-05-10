One of teen accused told Gardaí that Anastasia Kriegel was wearing a 'slutty' top, court hears

One of the boys accused of murdering schoolgirl Anastasia Kriegel arranged to meet her in the park because he didn't want to be seen with her, his co-accused told a garda.

The boy, known as Boy B, also told the garda that Ana was wearing a "slutty" top when he brought her to the park to meet his co-accused Boy A.

The accused, who are both 14, cannot be named because they are minors. They have each pleaded not guilty to murdering 14-year-old Anastasia at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan on May 14 last year and are on trial at the Central Criminal Court.

Anastasia Kriegel

Boy A is further charged with the 14-year-old’s aggravated sexual assault in a manner that involved serious violence to her. He has also pleaded not guilty to that count.

Detective Garda Gabrielle Newton today told prosecution counsel Brendan Grehan SC that she spoke to Boy B at his home in the presence of his parents on the evening of May 17, 2018, the day Ana's body was discovered.

Boy B told Det Gda Newton he "wasn't happy that he was involved in the incident because he knew Ana had been found dead in the park." He described his meeting with Ana the previous Monday saying Boy A wanted him to bring Ana to the park.

The witness continued:

"He said he knew Ana had previously asked [Boy A] out and he wasn't interested. He told her in the park because he didn't want to be seen with her."

Boy B described the route he and Ana took to the park and said Ana was wearing a "slutty top", black hoodie, black bottoms and high shoes. He remembered it was a cold evening so the Mr Whippy ice-cream truck wasn't in the playground.

He said he left Ana with Boy A, to give them some privacy. He saw Ana again later and she looked sad. He tried to get her attention but she didn't answer so he walked away. When he turned around she was gone.

The trial continues this afternoon in front of Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of eight men and four women.

Geraldine and Patric Kriegel, Ana's parents, outside court. Picture: Collins,