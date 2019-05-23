NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
One of accused boys told Gardaí he saw other boy choking Ana Kriegel, court told

Ana Kriegel
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 23, 2019 - 12:42 PM

The Ana Kriegel trial has heard one of two boys accused of murdering her told Gardaí he saw the other boy choking her in an abandoned house in Dublin.

The boys, who are both 14-years-old, deny murdering the Kildare schoolgirl on May 14 last year.

Yesterday, the jurors heard Boy B changed his account of what he claims to have happened on the day Ana Kriegel went missing.

During his fifth garda interview, he told detectives that he walked with Ana and his co-accused as far as the abandoned house, but he said he didn't go in with them.

He said he heard a scream as he walked away and he thought they were being attacked but figured Boy A would be able to protect Ana.

Today, the jurors watched him tell gardaí that he did actually go into the house with them.

He said he saw Boy A put his arm around her in one of the rooms before flipping her and choking her as she lay on the ground crying and pleading with him not to do it.

He said Boy A then started taking off her clothes and as he was doing so, he claims Boy A looked at him at the doorway and he sprinted away.

He said that is when he heard the scream.

Detectives also told him she was sexually assaulted in the room but he said he didn't have anything to say about that when he was asked about it.

