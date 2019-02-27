NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
One million green cards issued to motor insurance companies in preparation for no-deal Brexit

Wednesday, February 27, 2019 - 03:30 PM
By Digital Desk staff

One million green card forms have been issued to motor insurance companies throughout Ireland as the industry ramps up preparations for a no-deal Brexit.

In such a scenario, drivers will be required to have a green card to show they have valid insurance in the UK.

Anyone who plans on driving to the North or elsewhere in the UK immediately after a no-deal Brexit is being advised to apply for their green card from the first week of March.

David Fitzgerald, Chief Executive of the Motor Insurers Bureau of Ireland, says many people are set to be affected.

"There's certainly plenty of people making journeys across the border, we're aware of a significant number of journeys per annum," he said.

"That's why we're advising any motorists planning on driving immediately after a no-deal Brexit to take action from the first week in March to secure their green cards."

