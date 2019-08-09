News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
One man dead, another in serious condition following Louth crash

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, August 09, 2019 - 07:52 AM

A man remains in a serious condition this morning after a crash in County Louth which claimed a man's life.

A teenage boy has also been injured.

A car and van were travelling on the R178 Carrickmacross Road when they crashed shortly after 3pm yesterday afternoon.

The driver of the car, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A boy in his mid-teens who was a passenger in the car is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after being taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

A man in his 40s who was driving the van was airlifted to Tallaght University Hospital in Dublin where he's is in a serious condition.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to come forward - they're asked to contact Ardee Garda Station.

