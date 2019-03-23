NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
One lucky person scoops €1m in Lotto

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, March 23, 2019 - 09:54 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €4,258,487.

The numbers drawn were 9, 10, 23, 29, 42 and 47. The bonus number was 12.

There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 1 prize worth €1,000,000.

The winning ticket was sold in Dublin.

Lotto Results: Saturday, March 23, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize

    • 6
    • 7
    • 20
    • 23
    • 32
    • 37
    • 22


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 2
    • 6
    • 14
    • 17
    • 24
    • 27
    • 33


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,258,487

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 100,000 players won prizes

    • 9
    • 10
    • 23
    • 29
    • 42
    • 47
    • 12


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 8
    • 24
    • 27
    • 38
    • 39
    • 40
    • 2


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 6
    • 8
    • 20
    • 24
    • 31
    • 44
    • 46


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 10
    • 23
    • 29
    • 42
    • 47
    • 12


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 8
    • 24
    • 27
    • 38
    • 39
    • 40
    • 2


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 6
    • 8
    • 20
    • 24
    • 31
    • 44
    • 46


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was One winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize. The winning ticket was sold in Dublin

    • 8
    • 24
    • 27
    • 38
    • 39
    • 40
    • 2


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize

    • 22
    • 28
    • 33
    • 35
    • 37
    • 39
    • 18


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 5
    • 7
    • 10
    • 20
    • 28
    • 34
    • 8

Full Lotto draw results »

