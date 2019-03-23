One lucky person scoops €1m in Lotto

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €4,258,487.
The numbers drawn were 9, 10, 23, 29, 42 and 47. The bonus number was 12.
There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 1 prize worth €1,000,000.
The winning ticket was sold in Dublin.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
