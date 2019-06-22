News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
One lucky Lotto player is €1m richer following tonight's draw

Saturday, June 22, 2019 - 09:44 PM

There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot of €3,256,662 but over 88,000 players won prizes.

The winning numbers were: 3, 4, 19, 32, 39, 46 and 40.

There was one lucky winner of the Lotto Plus 1 draw worth €1,000,000.

The winning numbers were: 16, 17, 27, 31, 32, 37 and 46

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Plus 2 jackpot worth €250,000.

The winning numbers were: 3, 6, 21, 23, 34, 37 and 36.

