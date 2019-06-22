One lucky Lotto player is €1m richer following tonight's draw

There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot of €3,256,662 but over 88,000 players won prizes.
The winning numbers were: 3, 4, 19, 32, 39, 46 and 40.
There was one lucky winner of the Lotto Plus 1 draw worth €1,000,000.
The winning numbers were: 16, 17, 27, 31, 32, 37 and 46
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Plus 2 jackpot worth €250,000.
The winning numbers were: 3, 6, 21, 23, 34, 37 and 36.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 88,000 players won prizes.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.