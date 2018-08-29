Home»Breaking News»ireland

One lucky Lotto player has scooped the jackpot worth over €4m

Wednesday, August 29, 2018 - 09:02 PM

One lucky Lotto player has scooped the jackpot worth over €4.7m.

The ticket-holder will take home a total of €4,770,304.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 draw.

One winner of the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot will take home a total of €250,000.

The full Lotto draw results are below.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, August 29, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 14
    • 17
    • 22
    • 28
    • 30
    • 11


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 24
    • 29
    • 31
    • 33
    • 37
    • 38
    • 5


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,770,304

    There was one winner of the Lotto jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in the North East.

    • 26
    • 27
    • 35
    • 40
    • 41
    • 42
    • 7


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 4
    • 14
    • 18
    • 26
    • 27
    • 34
    • 39


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize. The winning ticket was sold online.

    • 8
    • 19
    • 30
    • 33
    • 36
    • 47
    • 31


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 26
    • 27
    • 35
    • 40
    • 41
    • 42
    • 7


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 14
    • 18
    • 26
    • 27
    • 34
    • 39


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 8
    • 19
    • 30
    • 33
    • 36
    • 47
    • 31


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 2
    • 6
    • 11
    • 14
    • 23
    • 37
    • 7


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 14
    • 15
    • 17
    • 23
    • 24
    • 32
    • 4


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 14
    • 18
    • 26
    • 27
    • 34
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »


KEYWORDS

LottojackpotWinnernational lottery

Related Articles

'Thank god it turned out to be the winner' - Work colleagues scoop €500,000 EuroMillions prize

The Euromillions results are in...

No miracle tonight as Lotto jackpot is not won

Family to pay off mortgage with Lotto win as six separate winners share €900k prize pot

More in this Section

Emergency services attend tragic incident on railway line near Kilkenny

Baltimore RNLI assist fishing vessel in difficulty off West Cork coast

'The expertise exists' to restore Belfast's historic Primark building, says architect

'Thank god it turned out to be the winner' - Work colleagues scoop €500,000 EuroMillions prize


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 29, 2018

    • 26
    • 27
    • 35
    • 40
    • 41
    • 42
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »