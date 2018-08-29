One lucky Lotto player has scooped the jackpot worth over €4m

One lucky Lotto player has scooped the jackpot worth over €4.7m.
The ticket-holder will take home a total of €4,770,304.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 draw.
One winner of the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot will take home a total of €250,000.
The full Lotto draw results are below.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was one winner of the Lotto jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in the North East.
There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize. The winning ticket was sold online.
