One lucky Kerry person is €500k richer after EuroMillions win

There are celebrations in County Kerry this afternoon as someone is half a million euro richer.

A winning EuroMillions Plus ticket worth €500,000 was sold in the Spar shop in the town of Caherciveen.

Miriam Donohoe from the National Lottery says there is a buzz around the town.

"A wonderful win for Kerry, huge excitement in the lovely tourist town of Caherciveen this morning," said Ms Donohoe.

"The local Spar Express shop sold the winning Euromillions Plus ticket worth half a million euro so there's huge excitement in the town and people are checking their tickets to see if they've won."

Owners of the lucky store, Tracy and Jack Fitzpatrick, were today celebrating their latest success with huge excitement and speculation over who the lucky winner is.

"We can’t believe it," said Tracy. "There is huge excitement and buzz in the store today everybody is in great form.

"We are a very busy shop with a lot of passing traffic and we had a bumper summer with tourists so it could be a local or a visitor.

"But we are keeping our fingers crossed it is a local."

Digital Desk