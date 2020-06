There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €6,354,143.

However, one ticket did win €109,269 after matching five numbers plus the bonus.

The numbers drawn were 1, 8, 11, 12, 20 and 26, bonus number 25.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws either.

The Lotto Plus 1 numbers were 3, 9, 16, 19, 23 and 39, bonus 32.

The numbers drawn for tonight's Lotto Plus 2 were 4, 6, 15, 26, 31 and 40, bonus 17

[lotto]17/06/2020[/lotto]